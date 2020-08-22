Publish results of all not just who paid fees: HC orders Anna varsity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming to the rescue of lakhs of students pursuing engineering courses in hundreds of colleges affiliated to the Anna University, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the varsity to publish semester results for 2019-20 without insisting upon examination fee payment.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction on Friday while passing interim orders on the writ petitions filed by B Sowndharya and S Hariharan, third year students of Annapoorna Engineering College in Salem.

Appearing for the students, senior advocate K Doraisamy submitted that the Controller of Examinations of Anna University had instructed all affiliated educational institutions on August 1 to furnish the attendance records of students up to March 16 for theory and practical classes.

He had also asked for the details of marks they secured in internal assessments conducted till March 16.

The proposal was to give them deficit marks and pass them in all subjects. However, in the last paragraph of that communication, the Controller demanded students to pay their examination fee, though no exams were being conducted due to the lockdown.

On August 6, the varsity extended the time for payment of examination fee to August 14. Fearing consequences, students who could afford it paid the fees. The university, published only the results of students who had paid the fee.

The students who could not afford the fee due to the economic distress caused by the lockdown, as the petitioners, did not get their results. When the exams itself have not been conducted, where is the quid pro quo, asked Doraisamy. The University was not justified in demanding payment of the exam fee of `1,450 each during the unprecedented national emergency, the advocate added. The court then directed the university to publish results of all students.