Three arrested for idol theft at temple in Madurai

MADURAI: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law & Order) Shiva Prasad on Friday said three persons were arrested in connection with the theft of three panchaloha idols from Sri Petchiamman Temple in Madurai.

Saying that CCTV footage helped identity and trace the suspects, he said the three idols – Vinayagar, Ayyanar, and Ponnar Shankar – were intact and recovered from the suspects – D Jeyaraman (22) from Sellur, K Mohammed Musthafa (47) from Anupanadi, and S Sebastian (49) from New Meenatchipuram.

The interrogation of the suspects will continue. “Jeyaraman was not part of any major network; he stole valuables for money, but was not aware of the worth of such stolen articles,” he said.

