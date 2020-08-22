TN records 5,995 Covid-19 positive cases, 101 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state recorded 5,995 Covid-19 positive cases and 101 deaths, taking the tally to 3,67,430 and toll to 6,340 on Friday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said cases in Chennai are in the 1,000 mark though on an average around 13,000 tests are done.

“But, we can see people are a little careless. Infection is spreading through contacts when people participate in marriages or other functions without following instructions.” Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said people should wear masks and go to hospitals for symptoms like tiredness, body pain, throat pain and fever. Meanwhile, additional 250 beds with oxygen lines are being added to the Government Omandurar Hospital.

Nallakannu tests negative

National Committee member, CPI, R Nallakannu who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with fever, tested negative for Covid-19, said health minister C Vijayabaskar. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami enquired about his health and instructed to provide standard treatment, said Vijayabaskar.

Docs write song for SPB

Tirupur: A group of five doctors have created a ‘Get well soon’ song for legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam in Tirupur. Dr Ramesh, an anaesthesiologist had initiated the effort and also penned the song. “We have a group named musical doctors, so I decided to create a ‘Get well soon’ song,” said the doctor.

Chennai sees spike again

Chennai again saw a spike in Covid cases as the numbers jumped to 1,282 on Friday. This is after a two-month low last week when cases per day had fallen below 1,000. The number of people discharged on Friday was 866, taking the total discharge to 1,07,492, which is about 87.5 per cent. Active cases are now at 10.3 percent in the city

Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Valsaravakkam and Adyar are the only ones having active cases of more than 1,000