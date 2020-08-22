STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Veterinary sciences seats to go up to 480 this year

Applications to be open from 10 am on Aug 24 to 6 pm on Sep 28

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Dog, veterinarian, Veterinary doctor

For representational purposes

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students aspiring to study veterinary sciences will stand a better chance this year, as the number of seats for undergraduate programmes in the subject has gone up from 360 to 480 this academic with three new institutions being set up in the State. “The three veterinary college and research institutes – that have come up in Theni, Tirupur, Salem – will admit 40 students each in BVSC and AH courses.

In the subsequent years the intake will be increased to 80,” an official source told TNIE. Till date, the Madras Veterinary College used to admit 120 students in BVSc course every year, while colleges in Namakkal, Orathanadu and Tirunelveli admitted 80 each. At MVC, 15 per cent seats are reserved for admission through the Veterinary Council of India. 

As part of the proposal to set up Advanced Institute for Integral Research in Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLAS) in Thalaivasal Koot Road in Salem district, the government planned a fifth veterinary college in Salem. Last month, the Animal Husbandry department granted `82.13 crore for construction of building for veterinary college. 

Similarly, two more veterinary colleges at Pannaikinaru near Udumalpet in Tirupur district and Veerapandi in Theni district were also approved a few months ago. According to a recent GO, the proposed veterinary college for Tirupur district will function at private buildings in RKR higher secondary school premises in Chinnaverampatti village near Udumalpet.

 Similarly, the two VCRI in Theni and Salem districts will start function in temporary buildings until construction of their own buildings. Meanwhile, TANUVAS invited online applications for admission for BVSc & AH, B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Technology) and B.Tech (Poultry Technology) for 2020-21. The applicants can start applying from 10 am on August 24 in official websites www.tanuvas.ac.in and www2.tanuvas.ac.in. 

The applications will be accepted till 6 pm on September 28, said the statement. An official from TANUVAS said students will be admitted based on their marks scored in higher secondary level. “There is no other criteria such as NEET score required for admission. The further guidelines for students given online.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
veterinary sciences
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp