Veterinary sciences seats to go up to 480 this year

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students aspiring to study veterinary sciences will stand a better chance this year, as the number of seats for undergraduate programmes in the subject has gone up from 360 to 480 this academic with three new institutions being set up in the State. “The three veterinary college and research institutes – that have come up in Theni, Tirupur, Salem – will admit 40 students each in BVSC and AH courses.

In the subsequent years the intake will be increased to 80,” an official source told TNIE. Till date, the Madras Veterinary College used to admit 120 students in BVSc course every year, while colleges in Namakkal, Orathanadu and Tirunelveli admitted 80 each. At MVC, 15 per cent seats are reserved for admission through the Veterinary Council of India.

As part of the proposal to set up Advanced Institute for Integral Research in Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLAS) in Thalaivasal Koot Road in Salem district, the government planned a fifth veterinary college in Salem. Last month, the Animal Husbandry department granted `82.13 crore for construction of building for veterinary college.

Similarly, two more veterinary colleges at Pannaikinaru near Udumalpet in Tirupur district and Veerapandi in Theni district were also approved a few months ago. According to a recent GO, the proposed veterinary college for Tirupur district will function at private buildings in RKR higher secondary school premises in Chinnaverampatti village near Udumalpet.

Similarly, the two VCRI in Theni and Salem districts will start function in temporary buildings until construction of their own buildings. Meanwhile, TANUVAS invited online applications for admission for BVSc & AH, B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Technology) and B.Tech (Poultry Technology) for 2020-21. The applicants can start applying from 10 am on August 24 in official websites www.tanuvas.ac.in and www2.tanuvas.ac.in.

The applications will be accepted till 6 pm on September 28, said the statement. An official from TANUVAS said students will be admitted based on their marks scored in higher secondary level. “There is no other criteria such as NEET score required for admission. The further guidelines for students given online.”