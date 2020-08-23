STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees can leave Ganesh idols at nearby temples: Madras HC changes previous order

Modifying one of its conditions in the earlier order on celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, the Madras High Court on Saturday said the devotees can leave the idols at nearby temples.

Published: 23rd August 2020

Low-key Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across states keeping COVID-19 in mind.

Low-key Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across states keeping COVID-19 in mind. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

Modifying one of its conditions in the earlier order on celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, the Madras High Court on Saturday said the devotees can leave the idols at nearby temples.

Originally, while disposing of two PIL petitions from Ela Ganapathy and G  Radhakrishnan, a division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha on Friday (August 21), among other things, had  permitted individuals to install Vinayaka idols in front of their houses.

On Saturday, the matter was posted at the instance of Advocate-General Vijay Narayan seeking a clarification with regard to one of the  conditions. He submitted that besides permitting the individuals to place their idols after the performance of the ceremony in front of their respective houses, they may be permitted to do so in any one of the nearby temples.

The idols will then be taken care and disposed of by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. However, the option may be left open to the devotees in immersing the idols, the AG added. 

