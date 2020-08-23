STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents to receive COVID-19 test results through SMS, says Health Minister Vijayabaskar 

Vijayabaskar said the automated system shall be put in place within two weeks.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani inaugurating the plasma bank at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday said the state government is planning to initiate an automated system that enables residents' to receive Covid-19 test results through SMS. 

He was speaking to newsmen after heading a high-level review meeting at Coimbatore Collectorate on Sunday, which was also attended by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani. 

Vijayabaskar said the automated system shall be put in place within two weeks. He stated the Covid-19 test results are declared in 24 hours, but said the re-testing of the samples might consume 48 hours. 

Talking about the steps to control the virus spread in Coimbatore, he said the administration shall go with aggressive testing strategy, as similar to Chennai. 

"Fever camps world continue to be hosted across the district for early diagnosis of the symptoms of Coronavirus, ILI, or SARI. In Coimbatore, 1,902 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 through 6,312 fever camps," said Vijayabaskar. 

Besides, he said they are fully equipped to handle the Covid-19 cases in Coimbatore with the bed tally of 5,821. Coimbatore's recovery rate as on Saturday stands at 78 per cent, he added. 

Earlier, Ministers Vijayabaskar and S P Velumani inaugurated the plasma bank worth '25 lakhs at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to provide convalescent plasma therapy to the infected patients. 

Vijayabaskar informed four donors including a medical student, two military personnel, and a news photographer of a vernacular daily have come forward to donate their plasma. 

According to sources, about 400 ml of plasma collected from the donors would be provided to two infected patients with a moderate health condition. 

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, District Collector K Rajamani, CMCH Dean (in-charge) P Kalidas, professor, and other government officials were present. 

