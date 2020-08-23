STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,975 new Covid positive cases, 97 deaths

Chennai alone recorded 1,298 new cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 483 cases, Kancheepuram 222 and Tiruvallur 354 cases.

Published: 23rd August 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada coronavirus

A health worker collects the swab sample for COVID testing in a classroom. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,975 Covid-19 positive cases and 97 deaths taking the tally to 3,79,385 and toll to 6,517.

Chennai alone recorded 1,298 new cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 483 cases, Kancheepuram 222 and Tiruvallur 354 cases.

Coimbatore recorded 392 cases, Cuddalore 380, and Salem 261. On day number of discharged patients outnumbers the number of infected, 6,047 discharged after treatment. The total number of discharges increased to 3,19,327.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased 10 didn't have comorbidities. A 21-year-old man from Kancheepuram died was one among the 10.

The patient was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 16. He was tested positive on August 15. The patient died on August 20 due to respiratory failure, Covid Pneumonia, blunt injury abdomen, bilateral Hemothorax.

In Tamil Nadu total 53,541 cases are under treatment including under home isolation as on date, according to the media bulletin. In Chennai there are 13,223 cases under treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 Tamil nadu covid cases
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp