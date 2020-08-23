Tamil Nadu reports 5,975 new Covid positive cases, 97 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,975 Covid-19 positive cases and 97 deaths taking the tally to 3,79,385 and toll to 6,517.

Chennai alone recorded 1,298 new cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 483 cases, Kancheepuram 222 and Tiruvallur 354 cases.

Coimbatore recorded 392 cases, Cuddalore 380, and Salem 261. On day number of discharged patients outnumbers the number of infected, 6,047 discharged after treatment. The total number of discharges increased to 3,19,327.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased 10 didn't have comorbidities. A 21-year-old man from Kancheepuram died was one among the 10.

The patient was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 16. He was tested positive on August 15. The patient died on August 20 due to respiratory failure, Covid Pneumonia, blunt injury abdomen, bilateral Hemothorax.

In Tamil Nadu total 53,541 cases are under treatment including under home isolation as on date, according to the media bulletin. In Chennai there are 13,223 cases under treatment.