Are tribal schoolchildren in Tamil Nadu able to attend online classes? Madras HC to govt

The court sought to know how the state government is going to ensure that the order by the state on the online class is being followed by the schools in true spirit.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:51 PM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday wondered on how the state is going to address the issues faced by the tribal school students residing in hilly areas who are facing difficulties in attending the online classes. The court also raised several questions about the inequality in the education system that has developed further due to the introduction of online classes directed the state to file a detailed report by Thursday.

The two-member bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha also sought to know how the state government is going to ensure that the order by the state on the online class is being followed by the schools in true spirit.

The judges pointed out that the overall aspect of the online classes has to be taken into account as in each of them have their own issues

While J Ravindran, one of the petitioner advocates mentioned a study by NCERT where 27 per cent of central government school children are facing difficulties in attending online classes.

The judges, referring to the statement and the inequality faced, said, "Availability of gadgets by all the school-going children is one issue and connectivity is another, which needs to be addressed."

The advocates batting for regulation in the online classes also brought out that a combination of online classes and TV programmes has to be implemented in order to address the longer exposure to gadgets.

Pre-recorded programmes and uploaded on the school portal for the benefit of the children, was also suggested by the advocates.

ALSO READ | Tribal students climb a hill to access internet for online classes in Tamil Nadu

The judges recording the submissions made by the advocates sought to know from the  Additional Advocate General Narmada Sampath whether there is a mechanism with the state to ensure that all students are graduated by these online classes.

To which the AAG submitted that online classes have become the order of the day with over 300 million children from across the world are pursuing it due to the pandemic.

On the questions raised by the judges on the issues faced by tribal children, the AAG sought for time to get instructions from the state.

The central government counsel also sought time to file his detailed report on the guidelines made by the centre on  online classes

The court recording the submissions directed the state to file a report on the questions raised by the court and adjourned the plea to Thursday.

