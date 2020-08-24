STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai model would help control COVID in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

C Vijayabaskar said that the number of daily fever camps would be increased in order to diagnose the infection at an early stage.

Published: 24th August 2020 02:01 AM

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Claiming that the Chennai model would help control the spread of Covid-19 in Coimbatore, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that the district administration would go for aggressive testing strategy. 

Addressing media, Vijayabaskar said that so far as many as 1.77 lakh samples have been tested in Coimbatore. The district is currently testing around 4,500 samples a day.

The government is taking steps to improve the capacity of testing laboratories at ESI Hospital and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and to provide RNA extractors.  

He said that the number of daily fever camps would be increased in order to diagnose the infection at an early stage.

“So far, as many as 1,902 people in Coimbatore have been diagnosed with Covid-19. 7.22 lakh people had been screened in 6,312 fever camps,” he said. Citing total bed-strength of 5,821, he said that the district is equipped to handle fresh cases. 

