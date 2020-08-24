STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines for admission into Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges released

Director of Collegiate Education released guidelines for admitting students in Government Arts and Science Colleges across the State on Friday. 

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

The director said that they received applications for 109 Government Arts and Science Colleges across the State in a common web portal. Later, the applications were forwarded to colleges.

It is mandatory for the principals to check documents. If the students failed to submit the documents, the principal concerned has to call the students, get the details and upload them, he said. He further stated that as per the G.O., principals have to prepare the rank list based on marks obtained and reservation.

If the students have applied for more than one subject, their names should appear based on their marks. Also, teachers can call up students to know their preferences and accordingly prepare the allotment list. It is mandatory to check whether the students have passed Class XI.

After the students’ selection, the principal must inform them about the same through a message or mail. The principal should also share other details, including fees, on or before August 26, the director added.

“Principals are asked to fill up the seats for the special category on August 28. Following this, seats falling under OBC category can be filled from August 29 to September 4,” he added.

