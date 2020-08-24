Library shut for over eight years in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: For eight long years, the store house of knowledge - library - has been shut in Vickramangalam village of Ariyalur district due to lack of proper maintenance.

Cries of students and activists for opening it grew louder in the past few months as schools and colleges remain closed.

Built in 2012, the library in Vickramanagalam in T Palur union, houses 5,000-odd books and benefitted students of the village and surroundings. Several petitions with Collector and panchayat offices to open it have not borne any result.

Though students attend online classes, they demanded library to be opened to refer study materials. S Ramki, a resident of Vickramangalam said, “Students in rural areas used the library in the mornings and evenings. But over the years, due to poor maintenance, the building got damaged. Besides, sewage remains stagnant in front of the building. Further worrying is the fact that drunkards use the place for consuming liquor. Officials have not heed to our complaints. Administration should take action.”