Man arrested in Tamil Nadu for abducting three-year-old kin for Rs 1 crore ransom

The boy, Azarudhin, is the third son of M Mubarak Basha from RK Pettai, who runs a meat shop in Sholingur. 

Published: 24th August 2020 03:54 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy who was kidnapped near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district was rescued within hours on Saturday and the relative who allegedly abducted him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore was arrested.

The boy, Azarudhin, is the third son of M Mubarak Basha (34) from R K Pettai, who runs a meat shop in Sholingur. 

“Around 1 pm on Saturday, Basha received a call when he was returning home from the kidnapper. Basha rushed home and found his parents, wife and two children. Azarudhin who was playing outside was missing,” said a police officer. 

The abductor called Basha and told him to ready Rs 1 crore in an hour. A shocked Basha alerted RK Pet police and a hunt was launched. Meanwhile, passersby found Azaradhin on the roadside in the locality and alerted police.

He was rescued and the accused was traced using his mobile location. He was identified as S Sulaiman (30) of RK Pet, a relative of Basha. Police said Sulaiman who had been burdened with debt decided to kidnap Mubarak’s child since he had a dispute with him.

“Fearing being caught, he abandoned the child,” said police. Sulaiman was booked under Section 364A and remanded him in judicial custody.

