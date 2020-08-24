STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents can apply online for RTE seats

The official informed that the private school managements have been asked not to collect any type of fees from such students.

Right To Education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents from economically weaker section can apply online for their wards’ admission in private schools, under the Right To Education Act, from August 27 to September 25, said a circular from the School Education Department.

An official from the Coimbatore Chief Education Office (CEO) said, “As per the RTE Act, the private school managements should provide at least 25 per cent of their seats to students from economically weaker section every year. All private school principals have been directed to place a notification board on RTE admission in front of their institutions. Interested parents can apply at www.rte.tnschools.gov.in or at CEO/District Education Office/Block Education Office/E-Seva Center.”

The official informed that the private school managements have been asked not to collect any type of fees from such students.“The institutions should publish the list of students admitted under the Act. The same has to be uploaded in www.dge.tn.gov.in. "

Seats under the RTE Act
Matriculation schools: 242 
Total seats: 3,985
Nursery and primary schools: 183 
Total seats: 2,107

