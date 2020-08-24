White paper sought on investments in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK on Sunday urged the State government to release a white paper on investments received through global investment meets and MoUs signed by the government during the lockdown period.

In a statement, party president MK Stalin expressed shock over the rising unemployment in TN. He said that the unemployment percentage in the State has doubled the national average and it has increased 10 times higher from what it was in December 2019.

The report of a study which was conducted by the Department of Economic and Statistics and Madras Institute of Developmental Studies, said that 53 per cent of households faced a job loss between March and May this year.

Besides, a total of 83.4 per cent employees who were engaged in the unorganised sector have lost their jobs. Stalin urged to provide livelihoods, e-pass system be scrapped immediately and Rs 5,000 monetary assistance be given to each household.