Gutka row: Verdict on breach of conduct on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy will deliver their verdict today in the plea made by MK Stalin and 18 other MLAs against the breach of privilege committee proceedings initiated against them for bringing banned gutka packets inside the Assembly.

The bench on August 14 reserved its order after senior advocate AL Somayaji appearing for the privilege committee concluded his arguments by stating that the notices issued by the committee were only to maintain the dignity and decorum of the House. The DMK contended that the privilege proceedings were a ploy to keep them out of the Assembly session whenever a fresh floor test was conducted.