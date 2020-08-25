ICMR deputes three epidemiologists to strengthen JIPMER team leading Puducherry's COVID fight 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has deputed three scientists from the National Institute of Epidemiology to strengthen the central medical team of JIPMER doctors in assisting the Union Territory's administration in combating the COVID pandemic.

The team of scientists has been deputed after a request from Puducherry Liutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General ICMR, in a letter to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that the scientists had been deputed following her telephonic conversation with him.

Dr Manoj V Murhekar, Scientist 'G' and Director of National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, Dr P Ganesh Kumar, Scientist 'D' and Dr N Nesan, Scientist 'C', will be reaching Puducherry on August 26, Professor Bhargava informed the Liutenant Governor in the letter.

COVID patient attempts suicide in JIPMER

A 51-year-old covid patient in JIPMER allegedly attempted suicide in the COVID ward of JIPMER on Tuesday afternoon.

The patient hailing from Puducherry was found hanging from the grill of the staircase.

On noticing this, the healthcare workers and other staff rushed to his aid. He is now on a ventilator in the ICU.

His condition is critical, JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal said in a statement.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.