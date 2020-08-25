STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Inform court before arresting S Ve Shekher: Madras High Court

Justice AD Jegadish Chandra, before whom the bail application from Shekher came up for hearing on Monday, adjourned the matter till August 28.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

S Ve Shekhar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central Crime Branch to inform the court before arresting BJP leader S Ve Shekher, against whom a criminal case under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, is pending.

This follows a submission from State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan that the accused had appeared before the police on Monday, in response to a 41-A notice, and that he has been asked to appear again on August 28, for further enquiry.

Justice AD Jegadish Chandra, before whom the bail application from Shekher came up for hearing on Monday, adjourned the matter till August 28. PP Natarajan told the judge that Shekher had uttered offensive remarks about the National Flag and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“Originally, the CM had condemned the act of putting saffron cloth on the statue of former Chief Minister MGR and saffron paint on the statue of EVR Periyar. Reacting to this, Shekhar in a video said, the colours in the Tricolour represented three different religions, and wondered if the CM would desist from hoisting it on Independence Day, because it had the saffron colour.

This insult to the National Flag amounts to a criminal act, and has attracted Section 2 of the 1971 Act,” Natarajan added. Following a complaint from one Rajarathinam, cops registered a case against Shekher, on August 13.

COURT appearance
In response to a 41-A notice, S Ve Shekhar has been asked to appear again on August 28, for further enquiry regarding the offence

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court S Ve Shekher
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt (Photo | PTI)
Sprint king Usain Bolt tests positive for covid-19 following birthday party
Tamil Nadu: Tribal students climb a hill to access internet for online classes
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp