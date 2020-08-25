It was a tough decision to enter politics: Ex-IPS officer Annamalai after joining BJP

T Muruganadham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP has been eager to rope in prominent people from all walks of life as well from various political parties into its fold in Tamil Nadu to gain a stronger foothold in the State. Now, the party has inducted into its ranks a motivational speaker - K Annamalai, a former IPS officer, who can field questions in lucid Tamil, English, and of course Kannada too.

Hailing from Karur in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai served as an IPS officer in Karnataka and was hailed as 'Singam' (lion) due to his efficient functioning in various parts of that State. He quit the post in May 2019.

Though there were expectations that he would join the BJP immediately, he took his own time to do that.

After joining the party on Tuesday at New Delhi, Annamalai spoke to The New Indian Express over the telephone. He says joining politics was a tough decision for him. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: How do you justify joining the BJP?

A: I stand for making the lives of the common people better and I believe politics should be the route by which the lives of the common people can be improved. I was not very inclined to get into politics and I was considering getting into social service. After a point of time, I felt political change has to happen along with the social change. So, for me, it is a tough decision to get into politics. But I felt it was the time to enter and I did it.

Q: You have been expressing your views freely so far. Now, under a political party, you will have limitations. So, can you continue to be what you were after joining the BJP?

A: Really, I don't know. You will have to judge me after watching me for some time. I am sure the party has space for me also inside.

Q: What kind of change do you believe you can bring in Tamil Nadu?

A: I believe I can make a difference by bringing in some kind of dynamism, some kind of new energy to the old political discourse. A new vision and direction, a new set of leadership ideals for the 21st century. We need to thrust new blood into the system also. Most political parties have become family-run enterprises now and have choked all energy from entering them.

Q: While joining the BJP, you said you would work to revive the nationalistic spirit in Tamil Nadu? Did you mean the Tamils are lagging behind in this?

A: No. I didn't mean it that way. At present, in Tamil Nadu, the current politics has become anti-Delhi. Whatever be the policy, criticisms are levelled against Delhi. The whole idea of criticising for the sake of criticising is not good. Tamil Nadu is not reaping any benefits out of it. Tamils are great people and always participated in the journey of India and contributed more.

Q: Do you expect any position in the Tamil Nadu BJP?

A: Absolutely not. I am a loyal foot soldier of the party.

Q: What is your vision for Tamil Nadu?

A: Tamil Nadu is a fantastic state with amazing people. Tamil Nadu has to lead in all parameters and I would like to play a small role in making that happening.

Q: There have been speculations that you could be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the BJP in the next Assembly elections?

A: I am a small man. That's all I wish to say.