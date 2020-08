By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak for 2019 – awarded to civilian life savers – to R Sridhar from Thanjavur. He had saved six people from drowning in the Velayan lake in Orathanadu.

He jumped in to save a group of three women and three children who stepped into the lake. He received a certificate and a cheque for `1 lakh. Sridhar had already received the Anna medal for gallantry from the State government on Republic Day in 2019.