Online class: Madras HC seeks reply from State on tribal kids’ ordeal

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid reports of tribal children in the State struggling to access online lessons due to poor network connectivity, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a detailed report on the steps taken by it to address the inequality in education system, especially after the introduction of online classes.

TNIE in its edition dated August 24 (Monday) had reported the ordeal of tribal children in the foothills of Pachamalai in Tiruchy who trek to a hilltop every day to access network so that they can download lessons.

A division bench comprising MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha also sought to know how the State government is ensuring that schools are conducting the online classes in “true spirit”. One of the petitioners mentioned a study by the NCERT which stated that 27 per cent of Central school students were facing difficulties in attending online classes.

Referring to this, the judges said, “Availability of gadgets to all school-going children is one issue and connectivity is another issue which needs to be addressed.” On the issues faced by tribal children, Additional Advocate General Narmada Sampath sought more time to get instructions from the State.

The HC has asked the State to file a reply on Thursday.