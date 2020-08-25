STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sorry, no beds available currently’ at Tiruchy private hospitals

‘Sorry, there are no beds available currently’ is the standard response by most private hospitals in Tiruchy for Covid patients.

Published: 25th August 2020

By Sowmya Mani
TIRUCHY: ‘Sorry, there are no beds available currently’ is the standard response by most private hospitals in Tiruchy for Covid patients. Getting beds for critically ill patients has become a harrowing experience. With most private hospitals saying that their beds are full, many patients are getting admitted to MGMGH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital).

A patient’s relative said, “My mother tested positive a few days ago. We tried to get admitted in at least four to five private hospitals, but were turned. With no other option left, I had to her in a GH. I wanted to give my mother the comfort of a private hospital, but was unable to,” said the relative.

To verify claims, TNIE called six private hospitals, posing as patient’s relative. The response was, ‘No beds available, beds are full, there are no discharges for the next few days.’ There are about 15 private hospitals that offer Covid care in Tiruchy. Despite almost all hospitals showing beds available on the Tamil Nadu government website, many claimed to have full occupancy. Sources said this was because many patients seeking admission were in a critical state and discharges were delayed. 

“Lately, we are seeing lot of patients with breathing difficulty, who are in need for oxygen. Due to this, patients are being discharged after 15-20 days. This is causing problems for new patients get beds. Also, we have patients who are coming to us with RT-PCR negative but showing signs of pneumonia in CT Scan. Hence, the occupancy rate goes up, though officially we may be showing beds available,” said a senior doctor at a private hospital. 

There is also a shortage of beds with oxygen and ventilator support. Most hospitals have ICU beds at 100% occupancy. Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Lakshmi said beds were available in private hospitals. “There are a few hospitals that are occupied but many others have beds available. The GH also has beds available to treat patients,” she said. Collector S Sivarasu told TNIE that MGMGH had 430 beds available, so there was no shortage of beds.

