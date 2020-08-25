Stolen panchaloha idols sold for Rs 4,500

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The panchaloha idols and other pooja articles of the Sri Peetchiamman Temple were sold for a mere Rs 4,500 by the prime suspect in the theft case to two scrap sellers, said Thilagar Thidal (Crime) Inspector Sujatha on Monday.

The suspect, D Jeyaraman, stole three panchaloha idols — Vinayagar (one-foot high and two kg in weight), Ayyanar (one-foot high and five kg in weight), and Ponnar Shankar (1.5-feet high and four kg in weight) — and a few other pooja articles from the temple on August 17 night.

The inspector said that Jeyaraman first went to S Sebastian (49), a scrap seller from New Meenatchipuram, and sold two of the idols, and some pooja articles for Rs 3,000. Since Sebastian did not want to buy all the articles, Jeyaraman approached K Mohammed Musthafa (47) from Anupanadi and sold the remaining idol and articles for Rs 1,500.

“Jeyaraman did not know the worth of the idols,” the inspector said, adding that both Sebastian and Musthafa knew that the articles were stolen but chose to not alert the police. A day after the theft, the police were able to arrest Jeyaraman and trace the places where he had sold the idols.

The scrap sellers had by then packed and stashed the idols and the articles, she said. According to the preliminary investigation, Sebastian and Musthafa have no connection with each other and are not part of any idol-smuggling network, she said.

The sale

