Will ensure 7.5% quota on medical seats for govt school students: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the State government will take immediate legal measures to ensure 7.5 per cent reservation in medical seats for students who study in government schools from class 6 to 12.

Addressing the 15th Graduation Day of the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Palaniswami said educational institutions are the pillars of society and they produce students who are assets of the future.

Stating that medical institutions in Tamil Nadu have pushed the healthcare sector to a point where the State can offer both affordable and good treatment, the Chief Minister said, “Tamil Nadu is a capital for medical tourism and people come to the State from across India and even neighbouring countries.”

Committed to opening more hospitals: EPS

Palaniswami further said the government is committed to opening more medical colleges and hospitals to benefit the poor living in the rural parts of Tamil Nadu. He exhorted graduates to put their education to good use for the people.

“You have all been free butterflies during your college life. But it is time for you to step out and become responsible citizens.”Reminding the public about the safety measures during the pandemic, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged all to follow the rules and standard operating procedures and ensure that people fight the pandemic with a collective will along with the State government. Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar also attended the event.

CM orders release of water from Amaravathi dam

Chennai: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered the release of water for irrigation from Amaravathi dam in Tirupur district for 120 days, from August 26 till December 24. This would benefit a total of 2,834 acres of agricultural lands in the district.