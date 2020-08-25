Woman, daughter die by suicide after killing kids in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 50-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter died by suicide after killing her two granddaughters allegedly due to financial stress, in Pattukkottai. Police said R Shanthi and her daughter Thulasi Devi were staying in a rented house in Valavanpuram. They also had two pet dogs.

As no one came out since Sunday evening, neighbours alerted Sumathi, VAO. Based on information from the VAO, police broke open the door and found the women dead, the girls, aged four and eight months, and the pets dead.

Inquiries revealed that Shanthi and Thulasi were residing in Mannargudi along with Shanthi’s husband Rajagopal. They moved after Rajagopal died. Shanthi’s two brothers and a sister living in Dubai who were financially supporting her stopped sending money, sources said. Police suspect that this might have driven the duo to take the extreme step. To overcome stress or suicidal thoughts, contact 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha helpline.