Definitely not looking at TN Assembly elections: Ex-IPS Annamalai after joining BJP

By Express News Service

The BJP on Tuesday roped in Kuppusamy Annamalai, former IPS officer, with an eye on the 2021 TN Assembly elections. Hailing from Karur in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai served as a police officer in Karnataka and was commonly known as “Singham” due to his efficient functioning. He quit the post in May 2019. A year after he sought early retirement. Annamalai is now keen on working at the grassroots level in Tamil Nadu to help increase the BJP’s popularity. He speaks to TNIE’s T Muruganandham, in a telephonic interaction from New Delhi, after joining the party. Here are a few excerpts –

How do you justify your decision to join politics?

I stand for making the lives of common men better, and I believe that politics is the root by which their lives can be improved. I was not very inclined to get into a political route at first, and wanted to pursue social services. After a point of time, I felt that a political change has to happen along with the social change. It was a tough decision to get into politics, but I just felt it is the right time to enter it.

What made you choose the BJP? Are you building up to the TN Assembly elections by joining now?

I am always a nationalist at heart and I have openly said earlier that I like Modi ji’s administration and his vision. In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian parties have been strongly projecting the BJP as creating a negative perception. I am not worried about it. I go by my heart and what my conscience says. The BJP is the right party for India and TN. I am definitely not looking at Assembly elections. This will be a great opportunity for me to do something right for the State of Tamil Nadu.

What motivated you to switch careers?

In 2018, I had the opportunity to travel to Kailash on a three-month trip. That is the time I felt that I should take the plunge but not necessarily into politics. I wanted to get into social service. One decision led to another. I did not give it too much thought. I allowed life to take its own course.

You have been very vocal about your views. Now that you are under a political party, do you think you will have certain limitations?

I don’t know. You will have to judge me after observing for sometime. I am sure the party has space for me too.

What kind of change do you believe you can bring about in Tamil Nadu?

I believe a difference can be brought in by bringing in some dynamism, and some kind of new energy to the old political discourse; a new vision and direction, a new set of leadership to lead the 21st century. We need to thrust new blood also into the system. Most political parties have become family-run enterprises now.

You said you would work towards bringing in the “nationalistic spirit” to Tamil Nadu? Do you mean Tamils lag behind in it?

No, I didn’t mean that. At present, the politics in Tamil Nadu is anti-Delhi. Whatever the policies are, state leaders criticise them and try to keep TN out of them. Criticising just for the sake of it is not good, and TN is not reaping any benefits out of it. Tamils are great people and have always participated in the old journey of India, and contributed towards it.

Do you expect any position in the State unit of the party here?

Absolutely not. I am just a loyal foot soldier.

What is your vision for TN?

This is a fantastic State, with amazing people, and deserves to lead in all parameters. I would like to play a small role in making that happen.

What do you view as your challenges in Tamil Nadu that has been electorally averse to national parties in recent history?

The biggest challenge is to push what the party stands for. There has been a lot of misrepresentation whether it is about Hindi language issues or policies of the BJP. Media channels are pretty strong in Tamil Nadu and a lot of Dravidian parties run their own channels. I see that as a big challenge. Youngsters need to understand what this party is all about. If a youngster wants to get into politics, the BJP is the only party right now that is away from family politics and sycophancy. I think people are now warming up to the BJP. They are understanding what the BJP stands for.

There is speculation that you might be the party’s CM candidate in the coming Assembly polls. Comments?

I am just a little man. That’s all I wish to say.

(With inputs from Anusha Ravi @ Bengaluru)