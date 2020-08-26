Developing a framework need of the hour to tackle COVID-19 spread at workplaces: Dr Prabhdeep Kaur

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Pointing at Covid-19 clusters at several workplaces in the State, Deputy Director of Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) Dr Prabhdeep Kaur said that developing a framework is the need of the hour to tackle the spread.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the sixth edition of MEDex (virtual medical exhibition and conference) organised by the TN chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday. Kaur said that offices in the State do not have a system for employees to seek help if they or any of their family members develop Covid symptoms.

Insisting on the need for a protocol for intervention and measures to be taken to contain the spread of infection at all workplaces, she urged the CII to draft a framework to guide the workforce and ensure prevention, prompt reporting, isolation and treatment of Covid-19.

Kaur also said that there is a need to mobilise both public and private sectors to make Covid-19 testing accessible even in the remotest corners of the State. She said that 90 per cent of Covid patients are under home quarantine and stressed the need to strengthen monitoring of such patients.

Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, Hari K Thiagarajan said that with the Centre aiming to increase its expenditure on healthcare as 3 per cent of the GDP by 2022, there is a significant scope for enhancing healthcare services as the country would require about 7 lakh additional beds in the next six years.

Also present during the inauguration were the State president of Indian Medical Association (Tamil Nadu branch) Dr CN Raja, Chairman of CII Madurai Zone Dr Sathish Devadoss, Vice Chairman of CII Madurai Zone B Subbaraman and Event chairman of MEDex J Adel.

As part of the biennial exhibition-cum-conference ‘MEDex’ that has gone virtual this year due to Covid-19 outbreak, a month-long expo of medical equipment and surgical instruments will held online till September 24. The conference on telemedicine, pandemic insurance, safety practices in healthcare organisations and the future of healthcare will be held until August 30.