STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Developing a framework need of the hour to tackle COVID-19 spread at workplaces: Dr Prabhdeep Kaur

She was speaking during the inauguration of the sixth edition of MEDex (virtual medical exhibition and conference) organised by the TN chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday.

Published: 26th August 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational Image. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Pointing at Covid-19 clusters at several workplaces in the State, Deputy Director of Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) Dr Prabhdeep Kaur said that developing a framework is the need of the hour to tackle the spread. 

She was speaking during the inauguration of the sixth edition of MEDex (virtual medical exhibition and conference) organised by the TN chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday.  Kaur said that offices in the State do not have a system for employees to seek help if they or any of their family members develop Covid symptoms. 

Insisting on the need for a protocol for intervention and measures to be taken to contain the spread of infection at all workplaces, she urged the CII to draft a framework to guide the workforce and ensure prevention, prompt reporting, isolation and treatment of Covid-19. 

Kaur also said that there is a need to mobilise both public and private sectors to make Covid-19 testing accessible even in the remotest corners of the State. She said that 90 per cent of Covid patients are under home quarantine and stressed the need to strengthen monitoring of such patients. 

Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, Hari K Thiagarajan said that with the Centre aiming to increase its expenditure on healthcare as 3 per cent of the GDP by 2022, there is a significant scope for enhancing healthcare services as the country would require about 7 lakh additional beds in the next six years. 

Also present during the inauguration were the State president of Indian Medical Association (Tamil Nadu branch) Dr CN Raja, Chairman of CII Madurai Zone Dr Sathish Devadoss, Vice Chairman of CII Madurai Zone B Subbaraman and Event chairman of MEDex J Adel.

As part of the biennial exhibition-cum-conference ‘MEDex’ that has gone virtual this year due to Covid-19 outbreak, a month-long expo of medical equipment and surgical instruments will held online till September 24. The conference on telemedicine, pandemic insurance, safety practices in healthcare organisations and the future of healthcare will be held until August 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Dr Prabhdeep Kaur ICMR
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp