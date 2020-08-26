Dharmapuri: Delay in admitting patient kills septuagenarian?

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 75-year-old man from Marandahalli died due to illness on Tuesday and his relatives allege that the delay in admitting the patient to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (GDMCH) has lead to his death.

Raising an issue over the deceased’s — R Devendrian — death, district president of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi and relative of the elderly man explained that on Tuesday, Devendrian was taken to a private hospital in Hosur due to health issues.

Though the private hospital authorities referred him to GDMCH, the ambulance reportedly reached half an hour late.“He died due to sheer negligence of the hospital authorities,” he claimed and added that when they reached GDMCH after an hour, the hospital authorities declared him ‘brought dead’.