'Lokka's associate Ladiya stayed in Madurai'

MADURAI: Advocate Sivakami Sundari, an alleged aide of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka, told the CB-CID that Athurugiriye Ladiya, one of the close associates of Lokka, stayed with him in Madurai, said sources from the department.

Sivakami Sundari, her associate Thiyaneshwaran from Erode, and Lokka's girlfriend Amani Dhanji were arrested on August 2 for forging documents, including Aadhaar, for Angoda Lokka. Later, the CB-CID obtained custody of the three suspects from the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Coimbatore.

During interrogation, Sundari told the officers that one Ladiya, who escaped with Lokka from Sri Lanka following an attack on a prison in 2017, stayed with Lokka in Madurai for some time. There was information that Lokka arranged a passport in the name of Sadun el Valage before entering the country. "The department would investigate the claim made by Sundari that Ladiya stayed with him," said an officer.

As Lokka was a drug dealer, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to investigate his connections in the State. The NCB sleuths claimed the Madurai zone was created in 2013 and that drug cases registered before 2013 from the zone were being handled by officers of the Chennai zone. Lokka is believed to have been active around 2010 and the Madurai zone does not have any cases related to him since 2013. "There was no official communication so far to check Lokka's connections in the locality," said an officer from the unit.