Lover stabs woman to death at police station

TENKASI: A 36-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her lover at a police station allegedly for filing a complaint against the man for sexually harassing her daughter.

Police said that the woman, who was earlier living with her husband at Aruppukottai, eloped with her lover some nine years ago and started living with him at Pavoorchathiram along with her two children.

Police said that recently, the woman's 16-year-old daughter complained to her that the man had been sexually harassing her. "On Tuesday, the woman along with an advocate came to Alangulam All Women Police Station to file a complaint against her lover. As part of inquiry, we asked the woman's lover to come to the police station. When he arrived we told him to wait in front of the police station. But at that time, he stabbed the woman with a sickle that he was hiding under his cloth," they said. The woman died on the way to hospital. Police have registered a case and have started a search for the man.