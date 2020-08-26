Puducherry CM writes to PM for cancellation of NEET, postponement of JEE

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the NEET and postpone the JEE.

In a letter to Modi, Narayanasamy said the JEE could be held after the Covid-19 pandemic situation is over and the NEET should be cancelled because it is not practically possible due to the psychological impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of the students.

He said several Parents' Organizations and Students' Associations have represented to him saying that NEET be cancelled and JEE be postponed, Narayanasamy said.

The CM further said that the NEET examination is conducted on the basis of the CBSE syllabus, but in various States, the syllabus is of the provincial boards. Therefore the rural students in southern states are severely affected and they could not qualify themselves in the NEET examination. More than 7 students who failed to clear NEET examinations committed suicide in Tamil Nadu alone, he said.

Further, the CM said, the atmosphere today is not conducive for holding JEE examinations because the students will not be able to maintain social distancing and they would not reach the respective exam centres because there is shortage of transport facilities in various parts of the country and therefore the students will be facing problems in attending the JEE examination, he said.

The earlier system for admission to medical and engineering courses were done on the basis of the marks obtained in the 12th class examination and the same system may be continued for selection of students, he suggested.