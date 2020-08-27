165 days and counting: Owners seek quick reopening of theatres and one-year tax exemption

Aravind Raj By

KARUR: With theatres across the state being shut for 165 days now, the livelihood of thousands of workers has been put in jeopardy.

Once upon a time, films used to run in the theatres for 150 days. But now, the tables have turned as the theatres are unable to run even a single show and instead have been shut down for more than 150 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this, the livelihood of thousands of labourers who are entirely dependent on the industry is at stake.

"This is the longest period where the doors of the theatres in the state are being kept closed since the GST strike," said Ravi, General Manager of a private theatre in Karur.

"It has been 165 days to be precise since a movie was last screened in the theatres. The theatres have never been kept closed for these many days in the past. Earlier, theatres in Tamil Nadu were shut down for a maximum of seven days in 2017 while we were opposing the GST introduced by the centre. All the theatre owners and employees working here have been struggling to make ends meet.

"About 12% GST and 8% local tax is collected for every single ticket sold. So, even the government is facing the loss. Almost all the theatres are ready for the reopening with all necessary precautionary measurements including automatic hand sanitizers, disinfecting the whole cinema hall for every single show, etc. So, without further delay, the government must permit the reopening of theatres," he concluded.

Owners and film industry experts suggest that theatres must be allowed to function with at least 40% audience inside the hall.

Meenakshi Sundaram, Vice President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex owners association and President of CT areas (Trichy, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Perambalur) told The New Indian Express, "As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state, we were the first to pull down the curtain on our business considering the safety and welfare of the people. But now, with several trades have been resumed, we are yet to reopen the theatres and are waiting for the government's permission. The government must reconsider opening the theatres with 40%–50% audience."

"Most of the theatres have a capacity of 500 seats in which 200 can be permitted for a show. Meanwhile, multiplexes have only 150-200 seats capacity. So, allowing 40%–50% audience after reopening will not be a profitable move for them. And this is one of the main reasons for the delay in reopening. Compared to the crowd in the markets, we can do a far better job in crowd controlling inside the theatres," he said.

Sundaram was not done with his argument.

"OTT platforms are not a replacement for theatres. Not even a single OTT can give the real pleasure and joy which one experiences in theatres and there's no argument in that. Although the theatres across the state are shut for more than five months now, every single employee working in the theatres are being paid without any delay by the owners despite going through a lot of hardships. Already many theatres are facing huge losses. Distributors who took control of a few theatres haven't paid the rent amount to the owners. If theatres are opened within a month, 80% of the theatres will survive the crisis. Only 50% theatres will exist if the reopening is delayed by four-five months, with the remaining theatres being turned into shopping malls or wedding halls," he insisted.

Asked if he had any other expectations, Sundaram said, "The C–Forms (C-Form is an annual license issued for theatres by district collectors which are renewed every year) issued to the theatres across the state have expired. So the government must do an auto-renewal of the C–Form licenses. Also, once the theatres are reopened, the government must give us tax exemption for the next one year. Only then can theatre owners recover from the devastation caused by COVID-19. Above all, the government must give us a nod as soon as for reopening the theatres, so that both the film and theatre industry labourers can survive."

