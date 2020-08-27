Gutka case: DMK charges CBI for ‘lethargic’ investigation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday raised various questions over the lethargic attitude of CBI in investigating the gutka case, and alleged collusion between the Union and State governments over the issue.

The party raised the issue a day after the Madras High Court set aside the privilege motion against 21 MLAs for bringing gutka packets inside the State Assembly in 2017.

In a statement on Wednesday, DMK chief MK Stalin traced the history of the State, including the Income Tax department handing certain files to the Chief Secretary, and wondered what was preventing the CBI in taking up investigation and action against the accused.