Issue guidelines on exam cancellation, says Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday directed Higher Education Department to issue guidelines on cancellation of April-May 2020 semester exams for all college students, barring those in final year.

Clarification on if it includes cancellations of arrear exams are expected, along with dates on when it would be conducted. The State had constituted a committee to make decisions, based on recommendations from University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education, and cancelled semester exams for students on July 23. Many universities have already announced results based on internal assessments for students who paid the fees.