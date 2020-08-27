Karur: Unable to pay college fees, 19-year-old ends life

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 19-year-old girl in the care of her grandparents died by suicide on Wednesday allegedly because the family could not afford to pay for her college fees.

Kiranya (19) of Puliyur was pursuing second year in BCA in a private college in Namakkal. About two years ago, Kiranya’s parents passed away in an accident. After that, Kiranya and her two siblings stayed with her grandmother who was a flower vendor.

She continued her studies from her grandmother’s home. “Kiranya’s brother was addicted to liquor and had been pestering them for money. In this situation, neither Kiranya nor her grandmother was able to pay her college fees. Unable to continue studies, she jumped in front of a goods train,” police sources said.



To overcome suicidal thoughts contact State government’s helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.