National Green Tribunal seeks detailed report on rising elephant deaths in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a detailed report from the Special Committee constituted by the state forest department to look into rising elephant deaths in Tamil Nadu.

While admitting the petition filed by People for Cattle in India (PFCI), a city-based animal rights organisation, the green bench said this was an important question pertaining to the environment which requires the intervention of the tribunal to resolve the issue.

In the petition, PFCI sought an emergency response plan for attending to the elephants which are injured or killed due to the conflict with humans.

When the matter came up for hearing, SV Vijaya Prasanth, Special Government Pleader, submitted that the government was already taking steps to mitigate the problem. "A committee has been constituted, which will be filing its report by October 31," Prasanth submitted.

The NGT, after recording the submission, felt that there was no necessity to appoint any committee by this tribunal, as already a Special Committee has been constituted by the Chief Wildlife Warden and is looking into the issue.

The tribunal has asked the forest department to make the committee's report available to it to verify and pass appropriate orders. The green bench has also sought details on steps taken by the forest department to mitigate the man-elephant conflict in the state and how “Project Elephant” is being implemented and monitored.

The matter has been posted to November 20 for further hearing.