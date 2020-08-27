Premature to discuss BJP-AIADMK alliance: Kadambur C Raju

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said it was premature to have talks on electoral alliance. The minister’s statement was a response to former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s comment that there may be changes in the present alliance prior to State Assembly elections 2021.

Raju had visited the house of police constable Subramanian, who was killed by a history-sheeter using a country-made bomb, at Pandarampatti and consoled the bereaved family on Wednesday. He extended `5 lakh solatium to Raju’s widow from his constituency development fund in the presence of Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jeyakumar.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said Subramanian’s death was a big loss for the police department. “A government job will be given to his wife Bhuvaneswari as soon as possible,” he said.



On Pon Radhakrishnan’s statement that only the party that joins hands with BJP could grab the power in Tamil Nadu, Raju said a decision on electoral alliance would be made by the party higher-ups – coordinator and co-coordinator of AIADMK. When asked about Radhakrishnan’s opinion that there was a lack of leadership in Tamil Nadu, Raju jibed at the BJP loyalist saying that the comment might have been intended towards BJP’s Tamil Nadu Unit.