Steps on to exempt TN from NEET: Minister Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Reaffirming the State government’s stand, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said they have been taking various measures to exempt students of Tamil Nadu from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Speaking to reporters at Gobichettipalayam, he said that the government is keen on cancelling NEET for Tamil Nadu. About admissions in government schools, he said, “So far, around 2.35 lakh students have enrolled for the 2020-21 academic year.

We are expecting 20,000 more enrolments this year. Besides, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has requested the Central government to implement a unified education board, which would ensure an equitable education for students irrespective of their socio-economic differences.” Assuring to conduct Class X exams for private candidates after their registrations are closed, Sengottaiyan said that the government would decide on reopening schools only after the pandemic situation is brought under control.