Tirupur councillor arrested for hurling casteist slurs

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A ward councillor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hurling casteist remarks at Kavundachi Pudur Panchayat President R Selvi.

According to a police source, the 32-year-old elected representative, Selvi, was subjected to alleged caste discrimination by the councillor C Kuppusamy, a caste Hindu man, on several occasions.

After Selvi and her husband, Ramesh, an undertaker, approached the police on May 8, Kuppusamy colluded with Gopalakrishnan, a heavyweight in the locality, and allegedly made attempts to frame the couple in a loan dispute, police said. Gopalakrishnan, who also belongs to the same caste, allegedly hurled casteist slurs and threatened the couple to withdraw the complaint against Kuppusamy, police said. The couple refused and attempted a self-immolation in front of Gopalakrishnan's house on August 14. A case under SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered against Kuppusamy and Gopalakrishnan on the same day. After more than 10 days of investigation, Kuppusamy was arrested on Tuesday night.

"Since the councillor was suffering from high blood pressure and minor health issues, he is currently receiving treatment under police protection in Government Tirupur Hospital," police said, adding that Gopalakrishnan has gone absconding and a search is on.

It may be noted that a representative of the couple had petitioned Tirupur Collector yesterday (Tuesday) alleging police inaction in the case.