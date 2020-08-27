STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two private hospitals in Coimbatore issued notice for shifting critical COVID-19 patients

Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital officials say 170 patients were shifted there from private hospitals, of which 30 died soon after reaching the GH
 

Published: 27th August 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers rest during at a COVID-19 testing centre.

Health workers rest at a COVID-19 testing centre after duty.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu health department has issued notice to two private hospitals in Coimbatore for shifting COVID-19 patients in a critical condition to government hospitals. 

However, officials did not reveal the names of these hospitals. They are among 10 private hospitals in the district allowed to treat COVID-19 patients.

Some of these private hospitals have allegedly been shifting critical patients to government hospitals to show a lower death toll from their facilities. Deaths of any such patients are instead added to the government hospital figures.

According to Dr P Kalidas, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, 170 COVID patients were shifted from private hospitals to CMCH. Of this, 30 patients died soon after reaching the government facility. “While government hospitals are providing the best treatment to COVID patients, our death count increases due to such actions from private hospitals," he said.

If these patients had been referred to government hospitals at an earlier stage they might have been saved, he said.

"Private hospitals are treating the patients till their condition turns critical, then they shift them to government hospitals," he complained.

Joint Director of Health Department Krishna said the department had convened a meeting with private hospitals and given clear instructions that they should not send patients to government hospitals in their final hours. 

“Still, two hospitals have done this. We have sent them notice seeking an explanation. If they continue the practice, strict action will be taken," he said.
 
Meanwhile, following the rise in COVID patients in the district, revenue officials said 3,000 more beds would be added at the premises of various institutions at Peelamedu, PN Palayam, Sivananda colony, Saravanampatti and Vadavalli.

