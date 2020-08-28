BJP will get majority in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Muck has been thrown at us (BJP) in the name of criticism in Tamil Nadu, but that is what helps ‘lotus’ bloom here, IPS officer-turned-politician Kuppusamy Annamalai said on Thursday and exuded confidence that the saffron party will be winning a majority of seats in the assembly elections next year. Speaking to reporters during his first visit to Coimbatore after joining the national party, Annamalai said that he is going to begin his political career from his home state.

A native of Karur, he said Tamil Nadu needs an alternative path for growth and development. “Youngsters are ready to vote for the BJP, which would soon emerge as a major political force in the state,” he said.

To a question on whether he would be foraying into electoral politics next year, he said it is for the party to decide and added that he is open to taking up any post offered by the party.

On the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP), he said, “The central government has not imposed Hindi in the NEP and the ruling party has not ignored Tamil Nadu as well. Importance must be given to Tamil than Hindi. At the same time, it is good to learn other languages.” Demanding the Dravidian parties to release a white paper on the steps taken for the development of Tamil language, he sought to know why the BJP was labelled as an entity that goes against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai also hit out at Ayush Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha for asking TN officers, who did not know Hindi, to leave a virtual training session. On the issue of NEET, he said it can be conducted provided the government makes all the arrangements.