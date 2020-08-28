Decision on alliances only on eve of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, says CM Edappadi

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Asked whether the AIADMK would lead the alliance in the coming assembly elections or the BJP as claimed by leaders of that party, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy who is also the joint convener of the AIADMK said on Friday that the question did not arise now.

As the elections are far off, no party has decided on alliances, whether it's the AIADMK or the DMK. Hence the question is irrelevant, he added.

The Chief Minister also said a project with an estimated cost of Rs 3,384 crores for expansion, renovation and modernization of irrigation structures in the Cauvery delta districts is under the consideration of the government.

Speaking at a meeting to review the development projects and the measures taken to control COVID-19 in Tiruvarur district, the Chief Minister said the project would benefit the districts of Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam and Thanjavur.

He further added that under the “Climate Adaptation in Vennar Sub-basin in Cauvery Delta Project” being implemented with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Rs. 960.66 crores has been sanctioned of which Rs 349 crores was already released and infrastructure improvement and reconstruction work on the Harichandranathi river, Adappar river and Valavanar drain is already on.

The Chief Minister also said a Food Park would be created in Tiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 10 crores. Besides, based on the demand of the Minister R Kamaraj, efforts would be made to locate an agriculture based industry in the district, he added.

Responding to questions of reporters about the rules to implement the "Cauvery delta protected agriculture zone", the Chief Minister said already the act clearly stated eight types of industries including methane exploration, copper smelting, iron production, aluminium smelting and ship breaking industries would not be allowed in the zone.

Asked whether the Tamil Nadu government would approach the Supreme Court for cancelling the NEET-JEE exams, the Chief Minister said he already wrote to the Prime Minister and Union Education Minister to cancel the exam due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. He also said the 3% sub-quota for Arunthathiyars would continue in line with the Supreme Court order.

Responding to a question on the Cauvery delta farmers' apprehensions that the Mettur Surplus water project would force the delta farmers to take up only one crop, the Chief Minister said only surplus water would be utilized.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 23 new projects to be taken up in Tiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 22.66 crore. He also inaugurated 14 projects implemented at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. The Chief Minister also gave away welfare assistance to 781 beneficiaries to a tune of Rs 5.52 crore.