Fugitive held after 10 years of search

After 10 years of search, the Cheranmahadevi Police on Thursday traced and arrested a 40-year-old man who was involved in more than 30 cases in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts.

Published: 28th August 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Sources said that Kombaiah (40), a resident of Pathamadai, was involved in many theft and more than 30 cases had been registered against him in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

Sources said that nearly 40 summons had been issued to him in connection with the cases registered against him in the three districts and the police had been searching of him for the past 10 years.

Recently, a team formed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manivannan, traced him to Theni district and brought him to Cheranmahadevi police station for inquiry on Thursday.

Kombaiah told police that he had been working in a fruit shop in Theni district for the past seven years, and that his family was also in Theni district, sources said. He was remanded and lodged at the Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Comments

