Lockdown effect: Sound of music goes out of their lives

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Their music enthrals listeners- be it in parties, weddings, temples and kutcheries. Now, the hands that play the tabla, violin,guitar have been forced to wield the paintbrush, to earn their bread. Musicians in Tiruchy have faced a tough time since the lockdown.

Even though weddings and small functions have been allowed now, orchestras are still not being hired, the musicians opine. To keep their music alive, they have started online concerts on Facebook. They post the date and time of their concerts and viewers can request songs. During these concerts/karaoke, the musicians say they are getting some donations from viewers.

However, the ride has not been smooth. 62-year-old Gurupriya Sundaresan, who has been a singer for 45 years from Tiruchy, says he was forced to go for odd jobs like painting to pay his rent and vehicle EMI. Similarly, keyboard players and drummers have started working part time as security guards, postmen, flower sellers to keep the income coming.

"Usually, January to August is a very busy time for us musicians. We get on an average Rs 30,000 per kutchery. Now, since March we've all gone without any income. Weddings are happening but we don't have permission to perform. A single performance provides an income for 12-15 people. I even picked up the paint brush for a few days for Rs 300 as I have to pay my bills," says Sundaresan.

Since the past 4 weeks, Sundaresan and his musicians have been doing online karaoke every Saturday from 6-8 PM. With the money received, Sundaresan has been able to help 35-40 musicians each week.

The musicians have now appealed to Collector S Sivarasu to allow their performance. There are about 30 orchestras in Tiruchy with more than 300 musicians. Like Sundaresan, Arun Raj has also started online concerts since the past few weeks. He says that he took up odd jobs to pay his house rent and children's fees.

"My wife and I are both light musicians. Since March, both of us are left without any income, but the expenses have gone up. Being a keyboard player all my life, I don't even know anything else. A person in my orchestra has started working as a security guard for Rs 7000. He used to earn Rs. 2500 per kutchery. We hope the government allows our performances soon," said Arun Raj.