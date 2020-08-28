STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Five held for house break-ins

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) K Palanikumar, on Thursday, said the police have arrested a gang of five -- three teenagers and two women -- in connection with three house break-ins.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) K Palanikumar, on Thursday, said the police have arrested a gang of five -- three teenagers and two women -- in connection with three house break-ins.

The DCP told TNIE the gang was earlier led by a minor (17) and it is infamous for sprinkling chilli powder at the crime spot after committing the crime. The boy recently died in a road accident in Ammainaickanur of Dindigul when he was on his way with his accomplices to burgle a jewellery shop in Karur.

"The police team led by Koodal Pudur Inspector Kathirvel arrested another 17-year-old boy, his mother Indira (58), one P Thangaraman (19), his brother Karuppasamy (19) and their mother Lakshmi (36) for their alleged connection with the break-ins. We are on the lookout for the prime suspect Surya aka 'K2' Surya," said a police officer.

DCP Palanikumar said the kingpin met with the road accident on August 4 and died on August 10. "If the boy was caught, his hand in other cases might have been known. The department suspects Surya involvement in a few more crimes," he said. DCP Palanikumar said the arrested persons did not admit their role in two more house break-ins wherein a modus operandi akin to the one the gang follows was executed.

Sources said the gang had burgled 4.5 sovereign gold jewellery and cash Rs 24,000 from the house of one M Ashok in TNHB Colony in Koodal Pudur; 31 sovereign gold jewellery, 1.350 kg silver and Rs 5,000 in cash from the house of one R Muneeshwaran in Koodal Pudur; Rs 70,000 in cash from the house of one A Baskar. "A total of 27.5 sovereign gold jewellery, 1.150 kg silver and Rs 45,000 in cash was recovered from the gang," said an officer. The break-ins had happened in a span of three days.

