Male nurse dies from Covid in Vellore, 150 samples lifted from staff

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 51-year-old medical staff employed with the Central Prison in Vellore died after testing positive for Covid on Wednesday. However, officials noted that the death was caused by heart attack. The deceased, served as an assistant male nurse in the prison.

His test result came out to be positive on August 20, post which, he was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), wherefrom he was shifted to the Covid Care Centre at Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College, where he died on Wednesday.

“He had diabetes and hypertension and was asymptomatic despite testing positive for the virus and the death was caused by heart attack,” T Manivannan, deputy director of Health Services, said on Thursday. Following the death of the male nurse, a special fever camp was arranged in the Central Prison to test the other staff.

As many as 150 samples were collected and the results are yet to be announced. Two prisoners, who were arrested in a POCSO case also tested positive in the prison, sources said. They are being quarantined in the prison premises. The authorities are contemplating whether to shift them to a Covid-isolation treatment ward. If they do, escorting the prisoners would be quite a task. So, a final decision is not taken yet, sources added.