Man walks out cured from Covid after 60 days in hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crossed yet another grim milestone of four lakh cases after 5,981 fresh Covid-19 cases were added to the tally on Thursday. The State also reported 109 deaths on the day, taking the toll to 6,948. With the new cases, the cumulative tally has increased to 4,03,242. Chennai alone recorded 1,286 cases while its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 298, 256 and 323 cases respectively.

As per the bulletin issued by Directorate of Public Health, the State tested 76,345 samples and 74,388 people on the day. Among the deceased, eight didn’t have any comorbidities. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Chennai man, who had 90 per cent lung infection, walked out of the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital after 60 days of treatment.

According to a press release from the hospital, the patient, after testing positive for the coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital on June 26 with complaints of fever and breathlessness. His oxygen level was only 35 per cent. The CT scan of his lungs showed 90 per cent infection due to Covid pneumonia. He was immediately admitted to the ICU with ventilation support, and given protocol-based drugs.

“He stayed in the hospital for 60 days from June 26 to August 24 under the care of experts. He was discharged after complete recovery,” the release added. Doctors including dean R Jayanthi, professors SM Sujatha, Ranjani and Padmanabhan and nodal officer Ramesh wished him well upon his discharge.