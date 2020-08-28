Nayak Mahal to sport new look

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Renovation works at the historic Thirumalai Nayak Mahal are most likely to be completed by the end of September, said the sources from State Archaeology Department.

Funded by the State Tourism Department, after a gap of 10 years, '3-crore-estimated renovation works commenced at the palace in October 2019. While the works were initially expected to be completed by June, the pandemic has delayed it. "Unlike other construction works that count on migrant workers, most of the workers deployed to the palace for renovation hails from rural Madurai. Thus, the works here did not get affected to a larger extent," sources said.

The major part of the project is to net the open spaces to prevent pigeons from entering the palace. "Akin to Madurai and Chennai airports, weightless fibre nets have been used to cover the central portion and weldmesh to cover the smaller openings on the sides. We have also ensured that the aesthetic view of open sky does not get affected due to the nets," they said, adding that traditional Chettinad construction materials have been used for the renovation.