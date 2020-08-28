Southern Railways' Tiruchy division suffers over Rs 100 crore loss due to suspension of services

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy division of Southern Railways incurred loss of over Rs 100 crore in passenger earnings from April to July due to suspension of train services.

Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ajay Kumar said this during a virtual media briefing on Thursday about the steps taken by the division during the pandemic. This was the first virtual interaction the DRM and other senior officials of the division arranged amid the lockdown.

Kumar informed that passenger services generated revenue of Rs 128.43 crore in the corresponding period last year. In the freight sector, the division recorded revenue of about Rs 160.91 crore from April to July this year.

Officials said they used the lockdown to fast track infrastructure works. Most of the major works in the renovation project of Tiruchy railway station was completed. Apart from this, construction of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) in 19 stations were underway.

Though regular services were suspended, 14 Sharmik specials were operated by the Tiruchy railway division to transport about 15940 people to their home states. RPF distributed 49,680 free meals during the pandemic.

To take care of employees affected by the infection, the division upgraded facilities in its hospital in Ponmalai. A Liquid Oxygen Tank was installed to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to Corona patients.

Recently, an online interview was conducted to recruit additional staff including doctors on a three months contract basis. The DRM said they got a good response and additional staff would soon join the hospital.A total of 15 patients recovered from coronavirus infection and were discharged. According to the District administration, 11 patients were under treatment as on till Thursday.

Contact-less ticket checking counters in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Thirupadiripuliyur, Ariyalur and Viluppuram.

