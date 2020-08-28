TANFED gained Rs 10.17 crore profit in fiscal year 2018-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cooperative Federation (TANFED) gained Rs 10.17 crore profit during 2018-2019 fiscal year, Minister Sellur K Raju said on Thursday. After inspecting operations at a TANFED office in Raja Annamalaipuram, the minister said the government has offered TANFED a total of Rs 746.3 crore interest-free advance from 2011 to July 2020 to offer DAP to farmers.

“A total of 38,53,002 metric tonnes of fertilisers were sold for Rs 5,077.74 crore through 4,352 primary agriculture cooperative loan societies. Besides, 2,83,139 metric tonnes of agricultural produce and cattle feed were sold for Rs 604.49 crore from 2011 to July 2020,” he added. On MSP for copra procurement, Raju said, “The CM has written to the Centre seeking increase in procurement price to Rs 125 per kg.”