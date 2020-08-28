There are so many opportunities now that we need more workforce: EPS

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that there were plenty of jobs available in the State and there was a need for more workforce. He was responding to a question if “sons of the soil” would be given priority in jobs in the State. Palaniswami said, “There is a shortage of people for jobs in the State.

The people of Tiruvarur and

Nagapattinam extending a

warm welcome to the Chief

Minister on Thursday

As many as 7.5 lakh people have come from other States to work here. We need more people, and we just discussed that we need more people to be employed.” On a query related to the ONGC-GAIL projects in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks of Nagapattinam district, at a time when the government has declared Delta districts as “Protected Special Agricultural Zone”, the CM said, “There is no objection for the projects that are already undergoing.

The aspects in Protected Special Agricultural Zone say that permits will not be given to projects that are proposed.” On the status of establishing a green commercial port in Nagapattinam, he said, “The government had said Green Port in Nagapattinam would be set up with a private collaboration. But, we haven’t got anyone to collaborate with.

If someone comes forward, we can work with them.” About development projects, a food park is coming up in Vanduvanjeri in Vedaranyam block in about 250 acres at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

It will give jobs to 1,500 people, the CM said, adding that Readymade Textile Park, coming up in Ayakaranpulam will give jobs to over 20,000 people. On helping self-help groups, the CM said, “The government prioritises livelihoods and economic progress of the underprivileged and I am proud to say that SHGs are doing well.” He added, the government was yet to decide on extending the lockdown, and that a decision could be arrived at after high-level meetings in the coming days.

He also spoke about several other issues. “Enough is said about declaring a second capital.” On formation of Mayiladuthurai district, he said, “Meetings are underway to collect opinion on bifurcation. Mayiladuthurai district will officially come into existence soon.” He added that for the first time, the government this year, was able to procure 29 lakh metric tons of paddy as compared to 23 lakh metric tons last year.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiling completed projects and laying foundation for 10 new ones in Nagapattinam on Thursday

Major announcements

Cuddalore port will soon be open for commercial shipping activities as the renovation work, being carried out at a cost of Rs 135 crore, is nearing completion

The Chief Minister also said that Cuddalore was provided with Rs 6.55 crore for Covid-related works

A new sewage project for Chidambaram municipality, along with Cuddalore, Bhuvanagiri and Parengipettai, will ensure water supply to as many as 812 village households. The project is already underway

Vikravandi-Thanjavur-Kumbakonam stretch of NH 45C will be merged with NH 45A, for easy commute between Villupuram and Chidambaram 1.05 lakh households were given water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 84.33 crore

In Nagapattinam, Palaniswami laid foundation stones for at least 10 projects at a cost of Rs 207.56 crore

Slum Development Board will build 1,344 apartment houses for Gaja victims at a cost of Rs 161 crore in Nagai